Society urged to fight corruption

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the fight against corruption is one of the “most defining struggles” the country will face.

She was addressing the Public Service Commission’s International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration on Thursday.

Minister Dlodlo emphasised that good ethics, integrity and commitment is “desperately needed” in the battle against corruption.

“As a country we successfully fought Apartheid. Now is the time to stand together to fight corruption as this is plausibly one of the most defining struggles of our time. It is a priority fight precisely because there is far too much at stake while both developing and developed countries are battling with this scourge,” she said.

The Minister said fighting corruption will take a concerted effort not only from government but also from civil society, business and the citizenry.

“Fighting corruption is not a simple task. It is a fight that concerns everyone and requires everyone’s involvement to prevent its manifestation or to act decisively to wrongdoing. It calls not just for the dedication of independent anti-corruption in preventing, detecting and holding corrupt officials accountable, but also by the active involvement of citizens by saying no to corruption, not turning a blind eye and demanding transparency and accountability from those they vote into public office,” she said.

Dlodlo hailed public servants who have and are exposing corruption in their workplaces.

“I want to unequivocally and openly state that I support you. I regard you as heroes and heroines of the struggle against corruption. If it were not for whistle blowers, we as a country would not have known about the level of rot facing us until it would have been too late.

“I urge those in leadership positions to act ethically at all times, create an environment where everyone will know that ethical conduct is expected and also rewarded,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za