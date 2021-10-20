Social Development receives donations from embassy

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has received donations of food vouchers and face masks from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pretoria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the Minister received a donation of food vouchers valued at R500 000 and 50 000 face masks from the embassy on behalf of the department.

The department said that the donation is a significant contribution towards assisting Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal communities that were affected by the recent unrest and looting.

“We are pleased to receive this R500 000 donation from the People’s Republic of China through the embassy. It will go a long way in alleviating the challenges that are facing communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal due to the recent unrest,” said Zulu.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong welcomed the department delegation and said the donation will further strengthen relations between South Africa and China, and will play a great role in assisting in the fight against COVID-19.

“South Africa has made positive headway their response to the COVID-19 response and the economic recovery. The Department of Social Development has played a great role in this response so we are happy to support their efforts,” Chen said. –SAnews.gov.za