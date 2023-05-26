Social Development to launch Child Protection Week

The Department of Social Development will on Sunday launch the Child Protection Week campaign in Houtbay, Cape Town.

The department has been hosting dialogues with children in Houtbay, with a particular focus on the boy child, as part of the build-up activities to Child Protection week.

The Child Protection Week campaign, will be launched under the theme: “Let us Protect Children during COVID-19 and Beyond.”

The campaign mobilises all sectors and communities towards development, care, and protection of children.

This year the campaign will focus on RISIHA, a community-based prevention and early intervention programme, aimed at moving children from vulnerability to resilience.

National Child Protection Week is commemorated in the country annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).

The 365 Days initiative further seeks to protect children against various social ills, including violence, cultural harmful practices, teenage pregnancy, and Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

This campaign forms part of the Department of Social Development’s role of implementing Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, focusing on Response, Care, Support and Healing.

Government calls on all South Africans to support Child Protection Week by ensuring that the most vulnerable in our society do not suffer abuse.

The Department of Social Development has a pilot a 24-hour call centre dedicated to provide support and counselling to victims of gender-based violence:

The toll-free number to call is 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV) to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

Yout can also get help at:

Childline South Africa: 0800 055 555

Child Welfare South Africa: 0861 4 CHILD (24453) / 011 452-4110 / e-mail: info@childwelfaresa.org.za

- SAnews.gov.za