Social compacts can transform lives

Social compacts have an important role to play in South Africa’s development, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“What makes me thrilled is to see all of us living up to the concept that it is, when we all work together through social compacting that we will be truly successful. That is when South Africa will be truly successful,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The President was speaking at the 2020 Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) fundraising dinner to raise money for better school sanitation.

The 2020 PGC raised contributions in support of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which is an independent Public Benefit Organisation.

The Presidential Golf Challenge is hosted annually by the Department of Public Service and Administration following the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The golf challenge is a partnership between government and sponsors that generates funding for developmental initiatives.

The dinner, wrapped up the fundraising initiative that kicked off at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Cape Town where the President played with 7-year-old young golfer Simthandile “SimTiger” Tshabalala.

The young star has represented the country in various international tournaments.

The foundation implements programmes to develop education, youth and vulnerable children and women.

It also implements its mission through the following partner entities: Adopt-A-School Foundation; Kagiso Shanduka Trust (KST); Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust and Black Umbrellas.

Funds raised at the golf challenge, will be committed to sanitation projects at schools across the country through the Adopt-A-School Foundation as part of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

The initiative aims to provide innovative, safe ablution facilities for the 3 898 rural and township schools, where sanitation has been found to be inadequate or unsafe.

The Adopt-A-School Foundation further piloted the Thari programme whose objective is to provide schools and communities with a safe environment that is free from violence, is academically effective, inclusive, and gender-sensitive, while promoting health and well-being for all.

"KST proves that mutual partnership is possible between government, the private sector and non-governmental organisations. I am pleased that together, Adopt-a-School and KST are working in almost 500 schools and have benefited over one million learners," said the President.

Thanking sponsors, the President said it is through the joining of hands that the developmental needs of citizens will be met.

“Our vision is to realise a dynamic, transformed and accessible schooling environment that produces capable global citizens to meet the developmental needs of Southern Africa. This can be done, this is being done, through your support,” said the President. - SAnews.gov.za