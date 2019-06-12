Sixth administration strategises to run a tight ship

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says government programmes in the next five years will be informed by the need to effectively serve the electorate, underpinned by obligations to fulfil the objectives contained in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Mthembu on Wednesday said the 25-Year Review of Service Delivery Performance will continue to be a touchstone as the sixth administration takes on the business of running the country.

“We have just had the national and provincial elections in our country. The governing party has been given a mandate to continue to govern on the strength of its election manifesto. We are going to converge the governing party election manifesto into programmes of government,” Mthembu said.

The Minister was addressing members of the media on Wednesday at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where the Cabinet Lekgotla is underway until Friday.

This marks the first Cabinet Lekgotla for the sixth administration following the National and Provincial Elections, which took place on 8 May.

The Lekgotla is an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and Directors-General from government departments to meet and strategise on the work of government for the next five years.

Amongst the matters that will be discussed at the meeting is job creation, growing the economy, and building a capable and honest developmental State throughout the various spheres of government while striving for integration, functionality and effectiveness.

“We will also engage on the industrial strategy [aimed at] igniting economic growth… so that we move our economic performance from the current 0.8% towards the 5.4% that the NDP states we need to achieve by 2030.

“We will also look at what we have learnt from the implementation of the Stimulus Package… and the implementation model for infrastructure development. We will look at what emerged from the 25-Year Review [of service delivery performance], and what are the good things we have done and where can we improve,” Mthembu said.

Reconfiguration of the State

The reconfiguration of the State has also been discussed, with more details expected to be unveiled by the President at a later stage.

The President will on 20 June outline his plans for the sixth administration when he delivers the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament. The June SONA will be delivered at 7pm, as has been the case in recent years. – SAnews.gov.za