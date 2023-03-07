SIU recovers R18 million for RAF

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has signed acknowledgements of debt with law firms and legal representatives worth some R68 million after they were overpaid by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for their clients’ claims.

According to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the acknowledgements come after the corruption busting unit instituted an investigation into allegations of corruption at the RAF.

“Instead of returning the duplicate payments to RAF, legal practitioners opted to either keep the money in their Trust accounts or use it to their personal benefit. To date, the SIU has managed to recover R18 million through acknowledgement of debt process following the signing of Proclamation R44 of 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the SIU to investigate serious allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of RAF.

“The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate compensation payments made by RAF to claimants or claimants’ agents, payments made by RAF in a manner that is contrary to the applicable legislations, and to recover financial losses suffered by the State or RAF,” he said.

The law firms are part of a cohort of at least 102 law firms and legal representatives currently under investigation.

“As part of Phase 1 of 4 of the investigation, the SIU is looking at 102 Law firms which received duplicate payments from RAF of approximately R340 060 277.97. When approached with the evidence, several legal practitioners have opted to co-operate with the SIU investigation in defrayal of their indebtedness by the signing of acknowledgments of indebtedness.

“The SIU signs acknowledgements of debt with individuals and companies that are subject to SIU investigations, committing to pay back undue financial benefit with interest over an agreed period.

“Furthermore, the SIU is closely working with the Legal Practice Council on the RAF investigation and other law enforcement agencies where the need arises for active collaboration to ensure effective implementation of SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management.,” Kganyago said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appointed Minister of Electricity in the Presidency

1295 Views
06 Mar 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

62203 Views
22 Feb 2023

Meet the new Cabinet

16684 Views
06 Aug 2021

Paul Mashatile appointed as Deputy President

1642 Views
06 Mar 2023

KZN Premier sends condolences to Tembe royal family

1349 Views
06 Mar 2023

President Ramaphosa makes changes to Cabinet

2216 Views
06 Mar 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter