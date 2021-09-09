SIU granted R42 million preservation order against NHLS contractor

Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigating Unit and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) an order to freeze R42 million worth of luxury properties and funds linked to Johannesburg businessman Hamilton Ndlovu.

This was hot on the heels of a similar preservation order obtained by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) seizing R60 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has over the past year investigated corruption allegations and the circumstances in which eight companies directly and indirectly linked to Ndlovu, obtained contracts worth a total of R172 million for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)  from the NHLS.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU said: “The properties and money are preserved pending a review application which will be brought by the SIU and the NHLS to set aside the procurement transactions and to require Mr. Ndlovu and the recipients of the funds to pay back the money.

“The SIU and NHLS have ascertained that the transactions were obtained by abusing the emergency procurement procedures that were adopted by the NHLS in order to respond to the COVID-19 disaster during the first half of 2020.”

In terms of the order, Ndlovu and other respondents are prohibited from dealing in any manner with the funds and properties (including selling or transferring or mortgaging the properties) pending the final resolution of review proceedings to be brought by the SIU and the NHLS. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

130945 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

219326 Views
26 Aug 2021

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

201212 Views
30 Sep 2020

Special COVID-19 SRD Grant applications open this week

1066464 Views
05 Aug 2021

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

301222 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

158518 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter