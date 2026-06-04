SIU authorised to probe PSIRA and UIF training contracts

Thursday, June 4, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct linked to training contracts awarded by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Proclamation 316 of 2026 empowers the SIU to investigate the procurement and contracting of training services on behalf of the two institutions, as well as any financial losses suffered by the State as a result of alleged wrongdoing.

According to a statement issued by the SIU, the investigation will focus on training programmes intended to benefit 7 071 learners across all nine provinces.

These include Election Observer Training, End-User Computing Training, and PSIRA Grade E to C Training.

According to the proclamation, the SIU will examine whether payments made under the contracts were fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective.

Investigators will also probe allegations of improper or unlawful conduct by officials and employees, unlawful expenditure or appropriation of public funds, irregular transactions involving State property, and any intentional or negligent losses of public money.

The investigation covers conduct that occurred between 1 January 2019 and 3 June 2026, the date on which the proclamation was published.

The SIU is also authorised to investigate related matters that fall outside this period if they are connected to the contracts, individuals or entities identified in the proclamation.

Should evidence of criminal conduct emerge, the SIU said it would refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action, in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act.

The SIU is also empowered to institute civil proceedings in the High Court or the Special Tribunal to set aside unlawful contracts, recover financial losses suffered by the State and address any wrongdoing uncovered during the investigation. – SAnews.gov.za