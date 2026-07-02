Limpopo councillor arrested on attempted bribery rearrested on false pretence

Thursday, July 2, 2026

A Limpopo councillor, initially arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator, has been rearrested on an outstanding Makhado warrant for theft by false pretence.

Thulamela Municipality councillor Netshivhumbe Gumani was arrested on Monday after being granted R10 000 bail for the alleged bribery matter, which was heard in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng.

“Gumani was arrested by the Makhado police on an outstanding Makhado warrant for theft by false pretence.

“The charges stem from allegations that Gumani solicited funds from several businesspeople in Limpopo to finance political activities linked to the 2014 youth league conference in Sekhukhune District,” the SIU said.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on 18 September 2026.

On the bribery allegations, the corruption-busting unit explained that Gumani attempted to offer a senior SIU investigator R70 000 to “obstruct justice in the ongoing investigation into tenders at the Mahikeng Local Municipality”.

“It is alleged that Gumani was facilitating the bribe on behalf of Anacot Trading, a company associated with questionable financial activities involving municipal contracts.

“The SIU investigation… found that the appointed service provider received approximately R179 million from Mahikeng Municipality for two lease agreements.

“Immediately after receiving the payment, the service provider transferred R28 million to Anacot Trading, owned by Shahzaad Mohamed Hussein. When the SIU contacted Hussein to explain why he received R28 million, he allegedly sent Gumani to the SIU to influence the outcome of the investigation,” the unit said.

Acting SIU Head, Leonard Lekgetho, assured that the unit maintains confidence in the strength of the case against Gumani.

“The alleged attempt to bribe an SIU investigator is a serious attack on the integrity of South Africa’s justice system and on the fight against corruption. No amount of intimidation or inducement will deter the SIU from fulfilling its mandate.

“We commend the investigator for acting with professionalism and integrity, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that the matter is prosecuted to its conclusion,” Lekgetho said. – SAnews.gov.za