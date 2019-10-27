SIU appoints new head of communications

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has appointed Kaizer Kganyago as the Head of Communications and Stakeholder Relations.

Kganyago, whose employment with SIU is effective from 1 November 2019, will also be the spokesperson for the unit.

As a former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Head of Group Communications, Kganyago brings with him a wealth of experience in the Communications and Stakeholder Relations area.

The SIU said Kganyago will form part of the SIU Executive team and be part of executing the new strategy of the SIU, which places premium on the impact of the SIU work.

“Effective communication and stakeholder relations is a critical part of the SIU’s new strategy,” the unit said.

Before joining the SABC, where he worked for 13 years, Kganyago worked at the Department of Justice as Head of Media Services for a period of seven years. – SAnews.gov.za