Sitole blasts police involvement in crime

Thursday, October 3, 2019

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole wants no stone left unturned in the investigation of an incident where two police officers, who were allegedly involved in a house robbery, were fatally shot.

"The involvement of police officers in criminal activities will never be tolerated,” said General Sitole.

The Commissioner said this following the death of two police officers in a shootout with their colleagues in KwaZulu-Natal. The two officers -- a male sergeant and a female constable who were allegedly involved in a house robbery -- were killed in Wednesday’s shootout.

A team comprising members from Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the National Intervention Unit were conducting operations to address crime patterns in the areas of Dalton, Greytown and Wartburg.

The team tried to flag down the police patrol vehicle but instead of stopping, the sergeant from the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire.

Inside the patrol car, police found an angle grinder, a jack hammer and other implements as well as ink-stained cash.

It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office earlier.

"I have instructed the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that this matter be thoroughly investigated and all persons involved, including police officers, must be brought to book,” said Sitole.

He urged anyone who has any information on crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence. – SAnews.gov.za

