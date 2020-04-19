Sisulu visits evicted Empolweni community

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will today visit the community members of Empolweni in the Western Cape who were recently evicted.

This follows her visit to the area on Friday where she made an undertaking that temporary shelters will be organised for the community in line with a court ruling and that basic services such as water and ablution facilities will also be provided.

The Western Cape High Court had on Friday ruled in favour of the community that they could not be removed from the area during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Government has also issued a directive that no evictions should be executed during lockdown, a message has been emphasised repeatedly.

Sisulu said it has also come to the department’s attention that some community members are invading land parcels during this time.

She warned that these actions are de-focussing government’s attention from saving the nation from COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call upon NGOs and community leaders to expose opportunists who seek to take advantage of our vulnerable community members who are in dire need of decent shelter over their heads,” Sisulu said. – SAnews.gov.za