Sisulu to visit Sky City Housing Development

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Thursday visit the Sky City Housing Development in Alberton, Johannesburg, to check on houses offered to middle income earners.

The Sky City Housing Development, which is partly government funded, is one of the projects around the country which also cater for middle income earners.

The project has currently delivered over 4 000 housing units.

Middle income earners is a category of people who can neither qualify for the fully subsidised government housing (RDP), nor bank bonded housing.

Last month, Sisulu called on first time home or property buyers to apply for the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) provided by government to encourage home ownership for those who earn between R3 501 - R22 000.

This government financial assistance for the middle-income earners can be used as a deposit or reduce the bond balance.

During her visit at Sky City Housing Development, the Minister is expected to interact with the beneficiaries and developers. – SAnews.gov.za

 

