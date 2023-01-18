Silindile Kubheka appointed Ombud Council chairperson

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed Silindile Kubheka as the chairperson of the Ombud Council for a period of three years, effective from 1 February 2023.

The Minister has also appointed Lebohang Senne as a member of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Council.

The Ministry in a statement said the appointments were in terms of section 180 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act No. 9 of 2017 (FSRA).

Kubheka has served as a member of the BoD of the Council since November 2020.

She is currently Head of Group Finance: Governance and Risk Compliance at Transnet SOC LTD.

Kubheka is a seasoned finance professional with over nineteen years of experience in both the government and private sector.

Senne is an experienced Chartered Accountant; currently serving as a Deputy Chairperson of the Financial Reporting Standards Council (FRSC) Board.

“The Minister thanks Ms Deanne Wood, who served as Chairperson from inception of the Ombud Council until December 2022, for her diligence and outstanding service during the establishment phase of the Council. He also thanks Advocate Dikeledi Chabedi, the Deputy Chairperson of the Council, who stepped in as Acting Chairperson to ensure continuity in the Council pending the appointment of the new Chairperson.

“Minister Godongwana would like to congratulate Ms Kubheka and Ms Senne on their appointment and wish them well on their respective tasks ahead,” reads the statement. – SAnews.gov.za