Silicosis settlement welcomed

Friday, July 26, 2019

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Sahlulele Luzipo, has welcomed the settlement of R5 billion as approved by the Gauteng High Court to former workers who suffered from silicosis after working in the gold mines.

Luzipo said although it came late, the settlement will bring to end a long-drawn out class action case in the history of mining in South Africa.

“We commend the relentless efforts of the legal team that represented the victims and families of the deceased.

“We believe that justice has finally prevailed, and that going forward, mining companies should always put the safety of workers first in order to prevent diseases that could potentially occur long after retirement,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Luzipo said the settlement should set an example for future claims to be expedited because the current victory came after many of these workers have died. – SAnews.gov.za

 

