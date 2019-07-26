Sentencing of serial child rapist welcomed

The Gauteng Provincial Government has welcomed the life sentence imposed on a serial child rapist.

Livhuwani Vincent Mavhusha was found guilty by the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court for the rape of children between the ages of 9 and 12 in Loate, north of Pretoria.

The cases of child rape were reported to the police in Loate in 2016.

The 41-year old was found guilty on three of nine counts of child rape and was sentenced to three life sentences, which will run concurrently.

The court also ordered the convict’s name to be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.

Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe said the harsh life imprisonment given to Mavhusha will serve as a deterrent in a stance to protect women and children in the province.

“As the Provincial Government, we take a zero-tolerance approach towards the abuse of women and children. We welcome the sentencing of Mavhusha and it is a victory for all Gauteng children.

“Violence has no place in society and we celebrate every time when a perpetrator faces the full might of the law. We applaud the police, the judiciary and everyone who worked so hard to ensure that we arrived at this sentencing,” an elated Nkabinde-Khawe said.

Gender-Based Violence Command Centre

Victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) are reminded to make use of the services offered by the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre. The Command Centre attends to a variety of emergency situations, including indecent assault, physical violence, rape, abandoned children and verbal abuse.

It also attends to cases of stalking, emotional abuse, sexual harassment, forced marriages, forced prostitution, elderly citizen abuse and bullying, amongst others.

The centre operates 24 hours, 365 days a year. Victims can call 0800 428 428 or send a please call me on *120*7867# or log onto the website www.gbv.org.za – SAnews.gov.za