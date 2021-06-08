Senseless killing of Human Settlements official condemned

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Gauteng Human Settlements Department has condemned the senseless killing of a senior official, Teboho Makhona, who was brutally murdered in Spruitview, when 28 bullets were fired at his vehicle on Friday night.

Makhona was based in the department’s regional office in Ekurhuleni.

The department said Makhona and his colleagues were working tirelessly to allocate the rightful beneficiaries into their RDP houses, remove illegal occupants from occupying the houses, and prevent future occurrences of land house invasions in the region.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has called on law enforcement agencies to do their work and apprehend the killers.

“We also call on members of the communities to refrain from speculation and spreading misinformation. On behalf of the Gauteng Executive, we would like to send our condolences to the family colleagues and friends of Teboho Makhona.

“This cowardly act will not deter us from our mandate to provide quality housing opportunities to those who deserve it the most,” Maile said.

Maile, together with Mayor of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina and senior officials from the South African Police Service, visited the family home of Makhona on Monday to convey their condolences on behalf of the Gauteng Government. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

121890 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

248375 Views
16 Apr 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

23645 Views
30 Apr 2021

Domestic Violence Amendment Act to better protect GBV victims

33102 Views
13 Feb 2020

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

26883 Views
06 May 2021

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

31202 Views
10 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter