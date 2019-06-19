Security officers foil cash heist

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has praised the bravery of security officers who managed to overcome an attempted cash robbery in Orange Farm, on Tuesday.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspected robbers pounced on the armoured cash vehicle while it was collecting cash at a filing station.

“The crew was accosted by five armed suspects. The suspects managed to take cash from a security officer and shoot him in the leg before taking his firearm and trying to flee the scene. The driver of the armoured vehicle noticed what was happening and pursued the suspect’s vehicle, ramming it off the road until it came to a halt. The suspects were forced to abandon their vehicle and the stolen cash, then fled the scene on foot,” she said.

At the scene, she said, police recovered an illegal firearm and the stolen cash.

“Upon immediately searching the area surrounding the scene, one suspect was found in possession of a rifle and was arrested,” she said.

In the statement, Sitole wished the injured security officer, who was taken to hospital for medical attention, a speedy recovery.

“The alertness and quick thinking of the driver of the armoured vehicle as well as the swift response by the police to ensure that the suspect was detained is commendable. We will continue to police serious and violent crimes such as cash in transit robberies in an integrated and multi-disciplinary manner in order to alleviate the fear that these crimes instil in our communities,” said Sitole. – SAnews.gov.za