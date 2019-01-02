Sebokeng residents offered temporary shelter

With about 70 houses flooded in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, following heavy rain in Gauteng, the Emfuleni Local Municipality has provided affected residents temporary shelter.

Affected residents have been provided with shelter at the nearby Tshepo-Themba Secondary School where blankets and mattresses have been provided.

Floods caused massive damage, eroding roads and destroying retaining walls in many of the homes in Zones 6, 3 and 13 and surrounding areas.

Providing an update on the situation on Tuesday, municipal spokesperson Stanley Gaba said a disaster relief team led by Emfuleni Local Municipality Member of the Mayoral Committee for Social Development, Penny Segoatsi, is on the ground in Zone 6.

Disaster Management officials from Emfuleni and Sedibeng District Municipality have provided sandbags to affected areas to prevent further flooding and damage to property.

“However it must be noted that many residents have refused to leave their homes with many saying they have since managed to drain water out of their houses and yards.

“Emergency service remain on standby following overnight rains which led to minor incidents of flooding in some parts of the municipality,” said Gaba.

A preliminary assessment by the team has revealed that the stream behind Zone 6 in Sebokeng broke its banks which led to localised flooding.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has also been roped in to assist.

“The SANDF is also on the scene working on cleaning and clearing the channels to allow for storm water to make its way out of the residential areas and into a nearby stream,” said Gaba. – SAnews.gov.za