Search, rescue continues for SA citizens in Mozambique

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Search and rescue missions continue in Mozambique for four South Africans who are presumed to have drowned in the neighbouring country while on holiday.

On Thursday, International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was briefed on the rescue and consular services efforts in relation to the four South Africans who travelled on holiday with a group to Mozambique on 12 January 2019.

The four went missing on 14 January 2019.

According to DIRCO, family members have arrived in Mozambique to work alongside the South African High Commission in Maputo and local authorities in search of their loved ones.

“South Africa's High Commissioner to Mozambique, Mandisi Mphahlwa and staff at the Mission is working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services.

“DIRCO is in constant communication with the High Commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and we hope that they can still be found alive,” said DIRCO.

The department is also in contact with the Premier’s office in Limpopo, the families and all other stakeholders. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SAPS recruitment closes on Friday, youth urged to apply

10419 Views
15 Jan 2019

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

13783 Views
08 Dec 2018

SIU gets green light to probe Life Esidimeni, Umgeni Water

996 Views
17 Jan 2019

NSFAS explains funding allowances

9318 Views
31 Mar 2017

NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

5857 Views
13 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

79201 Views
17 Sep 2018