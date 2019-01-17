Search, rescue continues for SA citizens in Mozambique

Search and rescue missions continue in Mozambique for four South Africans who are presumed to have drowned in the neighbouring country while on holiday.

On Thursday, International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was briefed on the rescue and consular services efforts in relation to the four South Africans who travelled on holiday with a group to Mozambique on 12 January 2019.

The four went missing on 14 January 2019.

According to DIRCO, family members have arrived in Mozambique to work alongside the South African High Commission in Maputo and local authorities in search of their loved ones.

“South Africa's High Commissioner to Mozambique, Mandisi Mphahlwa and staff at the Mission is working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services.

“DIRCO is in constant communication with the High Commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and we hope that they can still be found alive,” said DIRCO.

The department is also in contact with the Premier’s office in Limpopo, the families and all other stakeholders. - SAnews.gov.za