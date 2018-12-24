Scott visits children in hospital ahead of Christmas

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance, Belinda Scott, has put smiles on the faces of over 200 children from Edendale Hospital and SOS Children’s Village in Pietermaritzburg during her surprise visit to the two institutions ahead of Christmas.

Scott visited the children’s ward in Edendale Hospital, which cares for children of different ages with different illnesses.

After the hospital visit, Scott moved to a nearby SOS Children’s Village in Grange Township, where she handed out various types of gifts, including toys.

Scott visited the hospital to show love and care to all the children in hospital at this time of the year and give them hope, as well as to show love to the children living in places formerly known as children’s homes.

Bonisiwe Dlamini, who was with her sick child in Edendale Hospital, said Scott’s visit gave hope to parents who are worried about the health of their children in hospitals.

“Some parents are poor and cannot afford to buy gifts for their children, especially at this time of the year. We are delighted that the MEC has rescued us and has put a smile on our children’s faces. This helps them to forget about their pain for a minute,” Dlamini said.

Co-ordinator and caretaker at SOS Children’s Village, Siyanda Ngcobo, said the home housed over 100 children from the age of 2 to 18 years with a few already over the age.

Ngcobo said Scott’s visit, especially at this time of the year, has taken off the pressure from them, since the village is an NGO which survives on donations.

“We sometimes struggle to provide our children with everything they need. We are delighted to see that our government cares. Children have received various gifts and they are happy. We would like to do more for these children, but we need partnerships and donations and guidance directed at developing them,” he said.

Speaking at the end of the visits, Scott said children are the future of the country and we all need to care and love them.

“We need to focus more on teaching children the skills they need to survive. The SOS Children’s Village has grown up children that need to be encouraged to learn various skills. They can even form co-operatives and start businesses [and] as government, we need to assist them grow and find their feet,” said Scott. – SAnews.gov.za