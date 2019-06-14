School receives five new sewing machines

Teachers and learners from Boitumelo Special School sang and ululated as they received five brand new sewing machines and one overlocker machine.

The machines were donated by MTN South Africa’s employees under the group’s corporate initiative known as “MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ ello Care”.

The Department of Social Development partnered with the MTN Foundation to bring this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care to Boitumelo Special School.

The school is one of the beneficiaries of DSD-MTN partnership focused on improving access and educational outcomes for children with intellectual disabilities through the use of information and communication technology.

The donation of the sewing and overlocker machines will enable the school to provide training and skills to learners to better their lives.

The provincial Department of Social Development handed over sewing material and embroidery cots to the school. The school currently caters for 211 learners with intellectual disabilities from Galeshewe and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the function, the principal of Boitumelo Special School, Ignatius Dikgetsi, thanked the department and the MTN Foundation for the ongoing support to the school and learners.

“We are grateful for all the donations we have received from the Department of Social Development and the MTN Foundation. The children are overjoyed with the multimedia centre and the donation of the sewing machines.

“I hope that both the department and MTN Foundation will procure their promotional materials from the school that will be produced by our learners,” Dikgetsi said.

In April this year, the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, handed over a multimedia centre to the school.

Assistive technology provides the means for children with intellectual disabilities to participate in educational, vocational and employment training. This will ensure that learners with intellectual disabilities are not left behind in the fourth industrial revolution.

To date, Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu has officially handed over 40 disability-friendly multimedia centres to schools designated as special schools for learners with intellectual disabilities, benefitting over 10 000 learners. These schools are located mainly in townships and rural areas.

The partnership between DSD and MTN Foundation seeks to expedite the implementation of the White Paper on the rights of persons with disabilities, which was approved by Cabinet in 2015. – SAnews.gov.za