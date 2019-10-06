School of Government to host 20th conference

The National School of Government (NSG) and the Public Sector Trainers’ Forum (PSTF) Advisory Committee will host the 20th PSTF Conference from 7 – 9 October 2019 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu will deliver the keynote address at the conference.

The NSG is mandated to capacitate public servants to be effective and efficient for the public service machinery.

The PSTF is a non-statutory body that advocates human resource development (HRD) within the public service.

The forum provides a platform for collaborative interaction towards improved relationships and organisational performance among key stakeholders, including departments in all three spheres of government, public sector entities, councils and agencies and social partners.

The EU has pledged €10 million to support the NSG through the Public Service Training and Capacity Building Programme.

The Public Service Training and Capacity Building Programme is a response by the NSG to address the need expressed in the National Development Plan (NDP) for a professional public service.

This year, the conference will be held under theme ‘Enabling Vision 2030 through HRD: Training and development for socio economic impact’.

The conference will have the following sub-themes: learning and development strategies to achieve the socio-economic impact, using the public sector space to develop new knowledge for the knowledge economy, learning and development practices to navigate the effects of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), building public sector learning organisations, and revitalising the role of the State to produce technical skills and specialist professionals. – SAnews.gov.za