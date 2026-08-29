Save a life: register as an organ and tissue donor

Saturday, August 29, 2026

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has urged communities to register as organ and tissue donors to give potentially life-saving hope to patients on transplant waiting lists.



Some 6 500 people in the country are on waiting lists for organ and tissue transplants, with Gauteng alone having some 1 100 patients either waiting for a kidney transplant or under assessment for placement on the transplant waiting list.



“For those waiting, organ donation represents far more than a medical procedure. It is the possibility of a second chance at life. It may mean a child getting the opportunity to grow up, a parent being able to spend more time with their family, or a patient no longer having to endure regular dialysis treatments while waiting for a suitable donor.



“Organs that can be donated include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas. Tissue donation can include corneas, skin, heart valves, bone, blood vessels and connective tissue, helping to restore sight, improve mobility and significantly enhance the quality of life for recipients,” the department stated.



Living people are also eligible to donate one kidney or portions of the liver and will continue living healthy, normal lives.



“Medical advances have made living donation a safe and effective option for many patients in need of a transplant.



“Although South Africa performed approximately 317 solid organ transplants in 2024 across public and private healthcare facilities, the demand for donor organs continues to far exceed the available supply.



“As a result, many patients spend months or even years waiting for a suitable match. Sadly, some become too ill to undergo transplantation, while others lose their lives before a donor organ becomes available,” the GDoH said.



The department acknowledged that organ donation is a “deep personal decision” which can be a difficult subject to broach with families.



The department added, however, that organ donation “is one of the most selfless acts a person can make”.



One organ donor could save up to seven lives and tissue donations can “improve the lives of as many as 50 people”.



“Many people remain hesitant because of myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation. It is important to know that age alone or the presence of certain medical conditions does not automatically prevent a person from becoming a donor. Suitability is carefully assessed by medical professionals at the appropriate time.



“The department also encourages people to share their decision with family members and loved ones. In many cases, families are asked about organ donation during moments of immense grief. Having previously discussed a loved one’s wishes can provide guidance and comfort when making difficult decisions.



“By registering as an organ or tissue donor, individuals can leave behind a legacy of hope and healing. Every donor has the power to transform multiple lives and help families facing some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable,” the department urged.



Enquire at your nearest hospital or register with the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa at www.odf.org.za to become an organ donor. – SAnews.gov.za