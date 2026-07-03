Gauteng Health exceeds Lenacapavir rollout targets

Friday, July 3, 2026

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has recorded a massive milestone in its Lenacapavir rollout programme, comfortably surpassing its targets in the very first month of rolling out the groundbreaking HIV prevention drug.

The province’s phased rollout, which officially kicked off last month, aims to provide an additional layer of protection to individuals at substantial risk of HIV acquisition – pushing South Africa closer to its goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“Since the commencement of the phased rollout on 08 June 2026, a total of 6 130 eligible clients have been initiated on Lenacapavir across Gauteng, representing 131% of the provincial monthly target of 4 672 initiations.

“Currently, the treatment is offered at 133 clinics across the province, all of which have received sufficient Lenacapavir stock to support service delivery,” the department said.

The provincial health authority noted “strong early uptake of Lenacapavir services” across its five health districts.

The numbers taking up the initiation are as follows:

Tshwane District recorded the highest number of initiations with 2 216 clients.

Johannesburg with 1 981 initiations.

Ekurhuleni with 1 435 initiations.

Sedibeng District initiated 377 clients.

West Rand District recorded 121 initiations.

The department has assured that it maintains adequate stock levels of Lenacapavir to support the rollout.

“Provincial stock monitoring indicates that more than 7 400 injection packs and over 7 500 oral tablet packs remain available at reporting facilities.

“In addition, a second consignment of 9 830 Lenacapavir packs was received at the Medical Supplies Depot on 26 June 2026 to support continued programme expansion and ensure uninterrupted access to the medicine across the province,” the GDoH stated.

While the high uptake is being celebrated as a victory, the GDoH cautioned that Lenacapavir is not a silver bullet on its own, but rather a powerful addition to the existing prevention toolkit.

“The department reminds members of the public that Lenacapavir does not protect against sexually transmitted infections other than HIV, nor does it prevent unintended pregnancies.

“Individuals using Lenacapavir are therefore encouraged to continue practising safer sex, including the consistent and correct use of condoms, regular Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) screening, and continued access to sexual and reproductive health services available at public healthcare facilities."

The GDoH hailed the dedication of the front-line staff who made this rapid rollout possible.

“The department commends healthcare workers, programme managers and facility teams across the province for ensuring that eligible clients can access this important intervention.

“Expanding access to comprehensive HIV prevention services, particularly among populations at increased risk of HIV infection, remains a top priority of the department." – SAnews.gov.za