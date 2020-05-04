SASSA resolves grant payment glitch

The South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) has identified and resolved a glitch that has led to some beneficiaries not being able to access their grants.

“Due to a payment system glitch, some beneficiaries have not been able to access their grants today. SASSA has identified and resolved the glitch and the implication of this is that funds will now be released to beneficiaries’ accounts this afternoon after 3pm and can even be accessed from tomorrow, 05 May 2020 going forward,” said the agency on Monday.

This as the old age pension and disability grants are available for collection from Monday, 04 May 2020.

In a statement, SASSA said clients using South African Post Office/SASSA cards can go to their nearest Post Office to get their grant as manual payments can be made at these outlets.

For all other grant types, money will be available from 6 May 2020 onwards.

The agency also apologised to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused and encouraged beneficiaries who have queries to call the SASSA customer care number on 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011. –SAnews.gov.za