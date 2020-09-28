SASSA grant payment not affected by Post Office finances

Monday, September 28, 2020

The South African Post Office has assured recipients of social grants that South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) payments will not be affected by the current financial restrained experience by the Post Office.

“The funds for social grants come from National Treasury through the Department of Social Development and are not funded from the revenue of the South African Post Office.

“The SA Post Office experienced a dramatic reduction in revenue during the lockdown period and is currently looking at ways to improve cash flows,” the Post Office said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za

