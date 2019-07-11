SA's Semenya an "indomitable athlete"

Cabinet has joined the rest of South Africa in congratulating Caster Semenya for her victory in the 800m event at the Prefontaine Classic in California, in the USA.

Semenya, who is a two-time Olympic champion, remains unbeaten in the 800m since September 2015.

Briefing media after an ordinary Cabinet meeting this week, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu described Semenya as an indomitable athlete.

Cabinet also congratulated Amy Claire King, who was crowned the World Masters Singles champion at the prestigious World 8 Ball Pool Championships in Blackpool in the United Kingdom and Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane.

Montjane was the first black South African woman debutante at Wimbledon. She defeated Katharina Kruger of Germany in the quarterfinals of the ladies wheelchair singles.

Montjane is ranked number eight in the world.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has sent condolences to the family and friends of former Springbok wing James Small.

Small passed away on Wednesday at the age of 50. He was part of the Springbok team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Cabinet has also sent condolences to the family and friends of Mandla Maseko, who was set to be the first black African in space.

In 2014, Maseko beat one million competitors to become one of the 23 people to get a seat on a sponsored Axe Apollo Space Academy. – SAnews.gov.za