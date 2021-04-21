SA's COVID-19 death toll increases by 130

South Africa recorded 130 more COVID-19 deaths, with 853 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

The official death toll now stands at 53 887, while the country has recorded a cumulative 1 568 366 cases.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, of the latest deaths, 41 were recorded in the Western Cape, 34 in the North West, 13 in the Northern Cape, 11 each in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, seven in the Free State, five each in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, and three in Mpumalanga.

“Some provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all COVID-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported,” said Mkhize.

The Minister has expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the healthcare workers who treated them.

The recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 494 630 patients recovered, while the country currently has 19 849 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 379 089 tests conducted, 23 893 of which were performed on Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 141 754 944 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 025 835 deaths and 843 158 196 administered vaccine doses.

Global view

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said cases increased for the eighth consecutive week, with more than 5.2 million new cases reported in the last week – surpassing the previous peak in early January 2021.

“The pace of deaths is accelerating. It took nine months to reach one million deaths, another four to surpass two million, and just three to reach three million deaths,” WHO noted. – SAnews.gov.za