SARS parts ways with two execs

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has terminated the services of suspended executives Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Luther Lebelo with immediate effect.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, SARS said the move is part of Commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s commitment to rebuilding internal and public confidence in the revenue collector.

“Following interactions and information exchanged between SARS and Ms Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Mr Lebelo, respectively, it has been concluded that the two should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship with immediate effect,” said the revenue service.

Communication with the two executives was through their legal representatives.

Lebelo, a former Group Executive: Employee Relations, was placed on suspension in July alongside former Chief Officer for Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications Hlengani Mathebula.

Chief Officer for Human Capital and Development Teboho Mokoena, who has since left SARS, was also placed on suspension over serious misconduct allegations.

The agreement between the revenue service and Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo will see SARS not proceeding with any further action against them. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

132345 Views
17 Sep 2018

Reserve Bank clarifies commemorative coins value

19858 Views
11 Apr 2017

All systems go for 2019 mid-year matric exams

11635 Views
29 Apr 2019

DBE to scrap Multiple Examination Opportunity in 2020

6776 Views
08 Mar 2019

New process for getting police clearance certificate

13438 Views
12 Jul 2018

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

10884 Views
20 Feb 2019