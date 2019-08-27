SARS does not share taxpayers' affairs

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says it will not comment on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) Gavin Watson.

SARS released the statement following media reports and speculations about Watson, who died on Monday in a  car crash near OR Tambo International Airport.

“In terms of the confidentiality clause, Section 69 of the Tax Admin Act 2011, SARS does not share or divulge confidential information on taxpayers’ affairs. This would include investigations into taxpayers and traders,” SARS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SARS has confirmed that Chief Officer of Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communication Hlengani Mathebula has left the tax agency.

“Following interactions and information exchange between SARS and Mathebula, it has been concluded that the parties should, and have agreed to, end the employment relationship,” SARS said.

SARS has wished Mathebula well in respect of his future endeavours.

“Mathebula remains committed to making a contribution towards the Republic of South Africa, in whatever future capacities he may hold. He wishes SARS well in fulfilling its mandate for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Africa,” SARS said. –SAnews.gov.za

