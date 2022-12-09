SAPS unveils festive season plan

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, says the South African Police Service (SAPS) festive session plan will focus on intensified and integrated crime prevention and combatting operations.

This, he said, will heighten and increase police visibility.

To achieve this, Masemola said at a festive season operations briefing on Friday, police have identified six focus areas of priority.

During this period, he said SAPS members will continue to intensify the fight against crime through “intensified, integrated crime prevention and crime combatting operations, as we strive to heighten and increase police visibility throughout the country”.

“Our apex priority remains the well-being and safety of residents and tourists alike during and beyond this period.

“Our safer festive season operations, which are already in full swing are characterised by heightened crime awareness campaigns, foot, vehicle and air-support patrols, stop and searches, arrests, vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks,” said Masemola.

He said maximum resources have already been deployed to assert the authority of the State to “regain public confidence, and ensure that our communities are and feel safe and secure”.

Through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), police have identified six focus areas of priority.

All provinces, Masemola said, are conducting operations in line with the National Policing Strategy.

“Our six focus areas include intensifying our campaigns and police actions towards addressing gender-based violence and femicide, as we continue to embark on the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

“As an organisation, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of women, children and vulnerable groups, not only during this 16 Days [of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children] period but throughout the year,” said the General.

The second focus area concentrates on intensifying efforts to combat aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, ATM bombings, carjacking, and robberies at residential and business premises.

“We all know that this period is characterised by an abundance of cash and influx of people at shopping centres and malls. This is the time where people share money and their hard earned savings, but it is also a period where criminals pounce on these unsuspecting victims to rob them off their belongings.

“Our third focus area is on enhancing border security, as we know that this is a period where we witness an influx of people utilising our borders to enter or exit the country. We have been intensifying our search operations at the borders where we are focusing on preventing and combatting human and drug trafficking, as well as illegal crossings,” said Masemola.

The fourth focus area looks into the enforcement of legislation to decisively address the proliferation of illegal firearms, second hand goods, liquor enforcement, as well as the enforcement of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events (SASREA) Act.

Masemola said compliance inspections at establishments that sell liquor, including taverns, shebeens and night clubs are being intensified to ensure compliance with relevant legislation, including the trading hours.

“The fifth area focuses on the enforcement of by-laws targeting hijacked buildings, destruction of essential infrastructure, extortion as well as unlawful sale and use of fire crackers.

“The sixth focus area looks into road safety where we are jointly conducting roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints, together with the metro police departments, as well as provincial and national traffic police,” he said.

He said SAPS has been hard at work in consistently developing and reviewing interventions in response to the analysis of crime patterns and emerging crime trends in the country. – SAnews.gov.za