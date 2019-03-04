SAPS reaches out to Babes Wodumo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has called on singer and entertainer Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, to register a case of assault at the nearest police station.

This follows the publication of a video on Instagram Live, which has since gone viral on other social media platforms, of Simelane being assaulted by a man, who is reportedly her partner, fellow musician Mandla Maphumulo (who goes by the stage name Mampintsha).

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole says he is seriously concerned about the contents of the video.

The video is currently being analysed by the police, primarily to establish and verify the identities of those in the video.

However, in the meantime, Sitole has ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Simelane so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened.

A senior member from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been assigned to investigate the case, which will be overseen by a Major General, who is the National Head of the same unit.

“Crime against women, children and people with disabilities is one of the priorities of the South African Police Service.

“Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us,” said Sitole. – SAnews.gov.za