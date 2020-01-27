SAPS raises educational funds for fallen members' children

The South African Police Service (SAPS) continues to support the development of children of officers, who died in the line of duty.

At the weekend, SAPS vowed to continue this trend, as the country’s police leadership raised funds for the SAPS Education Trust (SAPSET), which was created to finance the educational needs and costs of the children of the deceased.

On Friday, Police Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and senior management of the service were among 100 golfers, who took part in a Golf Day Challenge.

In a statement at the weekend, SAPS said since its establishment in 2010, the non-profit organisation funded the educational needs of 948 bereaved members’ families.

“The resource support and financial assistance entails a discretionary payment by the trust, on behalf of a child, to an institution recognised, approved and accredited by the Department of Basic Education (Grade R to 12) or the Department of Higher Education and Training,” said SAPS.

“I am certain that you will agree that with the establishment of the SAPS Education Trust, a small ray of hope has been given to many young people, despite the tragic loss of a parent.

“Although we can never bring them back, we can offer a helping hand and an open heart to these children so that they never lose hope and are offered a chance for a brighter and better future, as their late parents would have wished,” said Sitole.

He said partnerships with donors and sponsors are fundamental to the success of SAPSET, saying these go a long way in changing and transforming the lives of SAPS orphans.

The day culminated with a prize-giving ceremony, where the top teams and players were rewarded for their efforts and more than R1 million was pledged by business and individuals towards the trust.

SAPS said the safety of its members remains its top priority. This was underscored by the organisation’s review of the Police Safety Strategy during the 2018/19 financial year.

The strategy aims at implementing proactive, preventative and reactive measures to ensure the safety of all SAPS members. Furthermore, a National Police Safety Plan has been developed and is being implemented.

Should anyone wish to assist, the banking details of SAPSET are as follows:

Name of Account holder: Nedbank

Account Name: SAPS Education Trust

Account No:1003359825

Branch: Bellville, The Bridge Branch Code:198765

Reference: Company Name/ Persal No.

- SAnews.gov.za