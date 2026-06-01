SAPS commends investigative teams after bail denied in two high-profile cases

Monday, June 1, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has commended members of the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and the Commission Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) for their investigative work following the denial of bail in two high-profile cases.

While all accused persons remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, SAPS Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, welcomed the courts' decisions, saying they reinforce public confidence in the criminal justice system and send a strong message that serious crimes, including murder, corruption and fraud, will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

Dimpane said the denial of bail in both matters reflects the quality of the investigations conducted by the respective teams and demonstrates the strength of the cases presented before the courts.

The first case relates to the murder of Marius van der Merwe (Witness D). Accused Matipandile Sotheni appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court, where bail was denied.

The second case involves Janitha van Reneen, an employee of Emfuleni Local Municipality, who is facing fraud charges linked to transactions involving the municipality.

She was also denied bail by the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.

"The decision by the courts to deny bail is an indication that compelling evidence was placed before the court.

“It demonstrates the diligence, professionalism and commitment of our investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutors in ensuring that those accused of serious crimes are held accountable through the criminal justice process," Dimpane said. -SAnews.gov.za