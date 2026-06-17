SAPS celebrates its young police officers

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is celebrating the energy, dedication and leadership of its young officers through the national campaign: “SAPS Youth - Leading the Reset Agenda”.

This year’s campaign recognises young men and women in blue, who are playing an active role in advancing the SAPS’ vision of professional, ethical and community-focused policing.

Under the banner: “My Blood is Blue”, SAPS is highlighting inspiring stories of young officers, who have committed themselves to serving and protecting the people of South Africa.

Their passion, integrity and sense of duty reflect the values of the SAPS Reset Agenda and underscore the important role young people are playing in shaping the future of policing.

Today, SAPS introduces the nation to 34-year-old Constable Tshepang Bafana, the only female Tactical Response Team (TRT) Operator in the North West Province.

Resilience, willingness and a drive to learn have enabled Bafana to strive to do her best and succeed. She would at all costs take any opportunity that enables her to better herself.

Born on 8 September 1991 in Taung, Bafana later relocated to Ikageng township at an early age due to the loss of her mother.

As a child, she embraced physical fitness, beauty and mental readiness. Bafana also made sure she acquired skills in computer literacy and obtained her driver’s licence just after she matriculated.

Bafana worked in retail around Potchefstroom for about three years before moving from one job to another. She explore different opportunities and developed herself for financial growth.

Bafana later moved to Gauteng, where she registered for modelling with two agencies and ultimately entered the Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant and ended up in the Miss SA regional round of judging.

The member’s passion for fitness and healthy habits landed her a job at a fitness centre for five years.

Bafana joined the SAPS in 2019 and completed her basic training at Tshwane SAPS Academy. Her commitment and focus mounted even further as she was elected a platoon leader.

Upon completing basic training, she was placed in the Klerksdorp Community Service Centre (CSC). Bafana moved two years later to Crime Prevention in Potchefstroom, where she worked for two years.

In October 2023, Bafana went to Mpumalanga and attended the TRT Preparation and Conditioning Phase Training in Moloto. She was part of the first 100 candidates selected nationally -- 11 females and 89 males. The training comprised of rigorous physical training which she excelled in.

Out of 100 candidates, only 23 males were declared competent and Bafana was the only female that made it to the top structure on that phase, she proceeded to the next three phases (weapon, rural and urban), completed the training and was found competent.

In 2024, Bafana represented the North West at the championships in Free State, participated in Functional Fitness and won a gold medal. In November 2024, she also represented North West province at the SWAT challenge hosted by Special Task Force, with over 70 teams that participated, the province finished in position 4.

The operator is currently an assistant TRT trainer and recently completed her National certificate in Personal training.

One of the momentous situations since becoming a TRT operator was when she jumped fences and personally apprehended one of the suspects wanted in connection with the murder of eight people in Kanana in July 2024.

“I am the legacy of strength. I was not called to fit in. I was called to stand out, a difference maker,” said Bafana.

“Nothing is impossible until it is done! God will not provide you without moving,” Constable Bafana’s message to the youth. – SAnews.gov.za