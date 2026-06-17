Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units have seized counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of R10 million, during a multidisciplinary operation at a shopping complex in Bellville.

During the seizure, the police were supported by various internal and external stakeholders.

“More than 40 shops were targeted during the operation on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of high-end counterfeit branded clothing, shoes, bags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging,” the police said in a statement.

The multidisciplinary team comprised members from SAPS, the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and brand protectors.

“This follows a similar takedown operation conducted at the same shopping complex a week ago, during which counterfeit goods valued at more than R98 million were seized.

“Combined, the two operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R100 million within a week.

“These operations form part of nationwide efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which threaten public safety, legitimate businesses and the country's economy,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za