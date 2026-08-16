Golden Gate Highlands takes adventure tourism to new heights

Sunday, August 16, 2026

From exploring the prehistoric world of dinosaurs that once roamed the wide-open plains of the Free State, to taking in breathtaking views of the Maluti Mountains on horseback or on foot, visitors to Golden Gate Highlands National Park now have another way to experience the beauty of the landscape: from above.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has added ziplining to the park’s adventure offering, allowing thrill-seekers to soar across seven cables and between elevated platforms, with each section offering a new perspective of the dramatic Golden Gate Highlands landscape.

The experience combines adventure with spectacular scenery, offering visitors panoramic views, an exhilarating ride, and a unique way to explore the Highlands -- all supported by professional-grade harnesses, equipment, and trained guides.

The zipline is expected to boost tourism in Clarens and has created 20 jobs for residents.

“We have made sure that we hire staff locally. All our staff are local, from Clarens and the Free State. We want to promote local employment, training and skills development because all our guides receive specific skills training, certification and first-aid training.

“We foresee that this activity is going to be busy, so we have 10 people in training, which takes between six and 12 months,” Golden Gate Zipline Director Mika Lutchman told SAnews during an interview.

The business is expected to be a new income stream for SANParks and also increase the occupancy rate of the Golden Gate accommodation offerings.

Lutchman stressed that the introduction of the zipline was guided by efforts to protect the park’s natural and cultural heritage.

Environmental considerations and impact assessments formed part of the planning and development of the attraction, which took about two years to establish.

“It was very important for us to develop a sustainable product, one that is in symbiosis with the environment in which it finds itself. It was important for us not to disturb vegetation or protected species, and not to damage rock.

“Together with our architects and engineers, we tried to implement our design with minimal disturbance. That was the goal,” Lutchman said.

She explained that the cables had been designed to blend into the surroundings without detracting from the park’s scenery.

“The cable is not imposing on the vista and has been designed not to ruin the aesthetics of the mountain, the vistas, the waterfalls, the dams or the rivers. The platforms are made from sustainable materials such as wood, rather than invasive materials like steel, which can corrode and harm the surrounding environment,” Lutchman said.

She assured visitors that stringent safety measures are in place, with regular inspections and certification of the equipment and infrastructure.

“We have strict engineers’ reports, riggers who sign off on the cable, and people who certify the equipment that we use. All of this is done regularly, at set intervals. We conduct safety checks on the cable every day and weekly safety checks as well. Safety is the number one priority,” Lutchman emphasised.

For 22-year-old Lukholo Mazibuko, the experience was both nerve-racking and exhilarating.

“I got to experience four ziplines, I believe, starting from 650 metres. There is just something about getting to the top; they are strapping you in, the nerves are kicking in, and your stomach is turning. But once I was pushed down the zipline, it was such a lovely experience,” she said.

SANParks Managing Executive for Tourism Development and Marketing, Kaula Nyilenda-Mphaphuli, said the new attraction forms part of efforts to position Golden Gate Highlands National Park as an adventure tourism destination.

“We are known largely for cultural heritage conservation, but we want visitors to know that there is much more that we offer here. We have the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre, exciting hiking trails, horse-riding activities and much more.

“It is an amalgamation of various experiences that makes it a one-of-a-kind destination. The Highlands are not a one-trick pony. It is a place where you can experience cultural heritage and adventure,” Nyilenda-Mphaphuli said.

SANParks currently highlights the park’s hiking trails, horse riding and Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre among its visitor activities, alongside its broader natural and cultural heritage offering.

Nyilenda-Mphaphuli encouraged both international and local tourists to explore some of South Africa’s lesser-known national parks.

“There is more to South Africa, and that is the beauty of South Africa. We have partnered with Golden Gate Zip Line to manage the activity. This has created economic opportunities and become a catalyst for job creation in the area,” Nyilenda-Mphaphuli said.

For Tebello Mothapo from Quad Ventures, the Golden Gate ziplining experience offers something different for adventure-seekers, particularly young people.

“As tour operators, we tend to offer the same thing, but the ziplining experience is something authentic that young people will enjoy. Our main target market is the youth. We are trying to get more young people to travel in South Africa.

“The Free State has this experience that is out of this world. I am an adrenaline junkie; I could feel the rush, the energy, and the wind blowing on my face. I had a blast,” Mothapo said.

To book the zipline experience, visit: https://goldengatezipline.co.za/. - SAnews.gov.za