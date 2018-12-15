Safe and happy holidays Mzansi!

Government has encouraged all citizens to take the necessary precautions to have a safe, joyous and happy holiday experience this festive season.

The festive season period is usually characterised by an increase in the number of people who use the country’s national roads to visit family, loved ones or travel to various holiday destinations.

Government urged road users to exercise caution during this time, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and obey speed limits and avoid drinking and driving.

“Road safety is everyone’s business and together we can make our roads safer. Government calls on drivers to take responsibility for themselves and others while driving. We urge that all passengers wear seatbelts and children be put in child restraints or child seats,” said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director General Phumla Williams.

To monitor and curb the violation of traffic regulations, there will be high visibility of law enforcement patrols and traffic officials.

With many taking time out to enjoy the outdoors, government has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that children are not left unattended at swimming pools or beaches.

“We urge parents to be vigilant when children are swimming at pools or beaches. The festive season is marked by an increase in crime incidents, drowning and injuries. We urge people to be alert and aware at all times when on holiday or during leisure moments. Let us not become victims of crime," said Williams.

Government wished all South Africans and visitors a relaxing and safe festive season and encouraged them to use this time to kick-start a healthier lifestyle.

“While we enjoy our festive season, we can also look forward to the coming year wherein all South Africans are encouraged to continue to build a shared future which embraces a common national identity. We can be the generation that builds a better future where we aim to maximize the things we have in common and minimize that which divide us,” said Williams. – SAnews.gov.za