SADC elects new leadership

The 41st Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has elected President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, as Chairperson of SADC, and President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo as the incoming Chairperson of SADC.

The Summit also elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and President of the Republic Namibia Dr Hage G. Geingob, as incoming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Held in in Lilongwe, the capital city of the Republic of Malawi, the Summit, which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, approved the appointment of Elias Mpedi Magosi as the new Executive Secretary of SADC.

“The Summit commended the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia, for conducting successful elections, and congratulated Hakainde Hichilema for winning the elections. The Summit thanked Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his leadership and contribution to SADC development and integration during his tenure as President of Zambia and for nobly accepting the results of the 2021 Presidential elections in the Republic of Zambia,” SADC said.

The Summit received a report of the Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana.

He was commended for his outstanding leadership and continued efforts to address peace and security threats during the year, notwithstanding challenges posed by COVID-19.

The Summit endorsed an Action Plan for the implementation of Security Threats Report, and urged Member States to implement interventions contained in the Plan.

The Summit received a progress report from the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, President Ramaphosa on the implementation of SADC decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also commended the Kingdom of Lesotho for progress made in implementing SADC decisions and ongoing reforms.

The Summit also urged the Kingdom of Lesotho to expedite completion of the ongoing reforms, and to continue with peace, transitional justice and reconciliation process to engender national unity, and bring about national healing and cohesion.

The Summit recommended an extension of the mandate of the National Reform Authority for a period of six months, from 30th October 2021 to 30th April 2022.

The Summit commended the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho President Ramaphosa, for his dedication and continued facilitation, and extended his mandate as the SADC Facilitator until the 42nd Summit of Heads of State and Government.

"The Summit received updates on the Security Situation in Cabo Delgado Province, in Northern part of the Republic of Mozambique, and commended SADC Member States for pledging personnel and providing financial support towards the deployment of SADC Standby Force to Mozambique. The Summit commended the United Republic of Tanzania for offering to host the Regional Counter Terrorism Centre, which will offer dedicated and strategic advisory services to the Region on terrorism threats.

“The Summit reaffirmed SADC’s position that the creation of the SADC Central Bank and Monetary Union, as a long-term objective to be premised on fulfilling preconditions that include, the harmonisation of the fiscal and monetary policies of SADC countries, and greater convergence of banking systems. In this regard, the African Monetary Institute and the African Central Bank should, be long-term objectives,” SADC said. –SAnews.gov.za