SABC staff to receive salaries by today

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is working on resolving the technical error that resulted in its staff members not getting their salaries on Tuesday morning.

“The SABC has been assured that the technical error will be resolved in a matter of hours and staff will still be paid today,” the public broadcaster said.

The SABC said staff members did not receive their salaries due to problems experienced by the financial institution. – SAnews.gov.za

