SABC, MultiChoice urged to comply with ConCourt ruling

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has welcomed the decision by the Constitutional Court, which grants the Competition Commission jurisdiction to investigate the deal signed between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and MultiChoice.

The 2013 licensing deal gave MultiChoice the right to carry two of the SABC’s channels, namely SABC Encore and the 24hr News Channel.

In a statement, Mokonyane said she hoped the SABC and MultiChoice would comply with the order of the court and provide whatever support is necessary to the investigations of the Competition Commission and to do so within the timeframes set by the court.

“This will ensure the matter is expedited to foster certainty of the issues in dispute and to provide a conducive environment for the SABC, in particular, to focus on its turnaround without hindrance from such pending matters which may, or may not, have implications for the turnaround,” said Mokonyane.

The Competition Commission has 30 days from Friday, 28 September to file its report to the Competition Tribunal. - SAnews.gov.za