SABC to broadcast Rugby World Cup final

South Africans will be able to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England on SABC 2.

This follows an agreement reached between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and SuperSport.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the final game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup between South Africa and England, live on SABC 2 on Saturday, 2 November at 11h00,” said the SABC.

The SABC’s Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe, said the broadcaster is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation.

“The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation building and promoting sports of national interest,” said Mxakwe.

The broadcaster said it remains committed to entering into commercially viable agreements, while also wishing the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has welcomed the SABC’s announcement.

“We are aware of the commercial dynamics involved in the professional sport, but the committee welcomes this courageous and extraordinary step that will benefit many impoverished communities who do not afford to pay television,” said committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane.

The Springboks bagged a 19-16 win over Wales in the second semi-final at International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday to gain a spot in the final. - SAnews.gov.za