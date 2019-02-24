SABC board vacancies to be finalised in March

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has allocated three weeks to complete the process of filling vacancies on the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“On Tuesday, the committee will shortlist 24 candidates and publish their names together with abridged CVs on Parliament’s website for public comment. Interviews will then be conducted from 5 to 7 March 2019,” Chairperson of the committee Hlengiwe Mkhize said on Friday.

The candidates will be subjected to verification of qualifications, security clearance and public scrutiny.

Mkhize said the committee will adopt and table its final report in the National Assembly on 13 March.

The broadcaster, which is in dire financial straits, sank into deeper crisis late last year following the resignation of four directors, which left its board without the quorum required to make decisions.

The eight vacancies were advertised in December in which the committee received 323 nominations.

In addition to these, the committee resolved that the 80 nominations received during the previous Board shortlisting and interview process in October 2018 should also be considered. – SAnews.gov.za