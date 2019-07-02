SAA supports Mango appointment

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The South African Airways (SAA) board on Tuesday expressed its support of Nico Bezuidenhout as Chief Executive Officer of Mango Airlines.

“The Board of South African Airways supports the appointment made by the Board of Mango Airlines SOC of Mr Nico Bezuidenhout as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2019,” said the national carrier.

SAA said the appointment of a permanent CEO at Mango -- which is a subsidiary low-cost airline wholly owned by SAA -- is a further step in stabilising leadership and strengthening the executive capacity of the group.

SAA board chairperson JB Magwaza said Bezuidenhout’s appointment will advance the implementation of the turnaround strategy of SAA group.

Bezeidenhout has previously had a stint as acting CEO of SAA. – SAnews.gov.za

