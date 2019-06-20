SAA scoops Best Airline Staff award

South African Airways (SAA) has claimed the Skytrax award for Best Airline Staff Service in Africa for the seventh time, reaffirming its vision as the leading airline on the African continent.

“We are immensely proud to win – for the seventh time - the Best Airline Staff Service in Africa award at the annual World Airline Awards hosted by Skytrax, known as the Oscars of the aviation industry,” said SAA acting Chief Executive Officer Zuks Ramasia on Wednesday.

In addition to the award as Best Airline Staff in Africa 2019, SAA also won awards for Best Cabin Crew in Africa 2019; Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa 2019, and Best Business Class Lounge in Africa 2019.

SAA collected the award at the World Airline Awards held at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France.

The Best Airline Staff Service award recognises service excellence across the entire spectrum of front-line customer service touch points.

The award covers South African Airways’ staff service for both airport and on-board experience.

Customer satisfaction scoring evaluates all aspects of staff service efficiency, friendliness and service hospitality, staff language skills and overall quality consistency for the airline's staff.

Star Alliance, an international airline network alliance of which SAA is a member, also claimed the Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the fourth year running.

SAA is a 4-Star airline and has maintained this ranking in both Business and Economy Class for 17 consecutive years. Given that the highest rating that can be achieved is 5 Stars, this accolade demonstrates that the airline is maintaining its efforts to deliver excellent customer service and products.

This past weekend, SAA was also named the Coolest Domestic Airline at the Sunday Times Gen Next Awards, which is the leading barometer of youth sentiment in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za