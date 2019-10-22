SAA revises flight schedule

South African Airways (SAA) may operate an amended flight schedule following a decision to recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification, in line with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) requirements.

“The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT),” SAA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The inspection conducted by SACAA is in accordance with its regulations and a necessary exercise to ensure compliance and safety.

Some of the flights will operate later than usual and SAA has implemented its contingency plans to ensure business continuity.

“Whilst there were only four domestic flight cancellations, SAA took steps to combine flights and deploy bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers. This has significantly reduced the impact of the inconvenience on the customers,” SAA said.

SAA has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its customers and passengers. The airline will continue to update the situation on an ongoing basis.

The operational impact on the domestic flights is as per the table below:

SAA Schedule for Tuesday, 22 October 2019 Flight No. Sector Status SA 313 JNB-CPT Combined and passengers to fly on SA 317 SA 326 CPT-JNB Combined and passengers to fly on SA 332 SA 543 JNB-DUR Cancelled and passengers to be accommodated on other flights SA 550 DUR-JNB Cancelled and passengers to be accommodated other flights

- SAnews.gov.za