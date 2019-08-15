SAA resumes Hong Kong flights

South African Airways (SAA) on Wednesday resumed flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

“SAA is pleased to announce that it will resume flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Wednesday. We welcome this development and are relieved to reinstate our operations,” said the national carrier.

The resumption follows on two days of suspension of services following protest action.

SAA has been notified by authorities in Hong Kong that steps have been taken to secure normal operations at the Hong Kong International Airport and that additional security measures have been put in place.

This makes it possible for the airport and airlines to reinstate their services and to operate as per normal.

The airline will provide all necessary assistance to all its booked passengers, including those who may need to travel to points beyond Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

“We are doing everything possible to facilitate travel for all passengers who could not travel in the last two days,” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

The following flights will operate as per published schedule:

SA287 14 August 2019 Hong Kong to Johannesburg | Scheduled time of departure 23h55 (SA time) or 15h55 UTC.

SA286 14 August Johannesburg to Hong Kong | Scheduled time of departure 17h35 (SA time) or 15h35 UTC.

Assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding a South African Airways ticket (only) via any SAA call centre, City Travel office or travel agent.

On Monday, the national carrier said it received notification of protest action affecting Hong Kong International Airport. This as authorities in Hong Kong suspended air operations to and from the airport. – SAnews.gov.za