SAA assists passengers with alternative flights

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

South African Airways (SAA) is in the process of consolidating selected domestic flights between the airline’s main hub, OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, and Cape Town.

The national carrier is also consolidating domestic flights between Johannesburg and Durban’s King Shaka airports.

“SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruptions and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The following domestic flights operated by SAA have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)

SA303                  Depart 0530      Arrive 0735       Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January

SA307                  Depart 0700      Arrive 0905       Dates: 21 January

Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA316                  Depart 0820      Arrive 1015       Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January

SA322                  Depart 0950      Arrive 1145       Dates: 21 January 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)

SA527                  Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA543                  Depart 0955      Arrive 1100       Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA571                  Depart 1655      Arrive 1800       Dates: 20 & 21 January

Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA534                  Depart 0805      Arrive 0910       Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA550                  Depart 1130      Arrive 1235       Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA578                  Depart 1840      Arrive 1945       Dates: 20 & 21 January

On the international network, SAA is cancelling selected services between Johannesburg and Munich. SAA will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as London Heathrow.

“Some passengers travelling to Munich and others travelling via Munich to other destinations will be re-accommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimise delays,” Tlali said.

The following flights have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Munich (MUC)

SA264                  Depart 21:15      Arrive 07:00       Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January

Munich (MUC) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA265                  Depart 20:30      Arrive 08:20       Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January

SAA said these decisions are in line with its usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand.

“Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimise the airline’s position ahead of any further capital investment,” Tlali said.

SAA said consolidation on the Cape Town route is also necessary, as the airline has been operating training flights for pilots on the new state-of-the-art Airbus 350-900 aircraft on this route - before transferring the new planes to international routes.

“The introduction of these larger aircraft has resulted in temporary surplus capacity on the route. SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

“Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be re-accommodated on other airlines wherever possible,” said Tlali. – SAnews.gov.za

