SA urged to do Good Green Deeds

President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch the Good Green Deeds campaign in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The campaign is aimed at changing behaviour towards littering, illegal dumping, pollution and other activities that are harmful to the environment.

The national campaign will be officially launched at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane. Similar launch activities are planned for the different provinces.

The Constitution guarantees the right of all South Africans to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being. Littering, illegal dumping, pollution and other harmful activities have ill effects on the natural environment as well as the quality of life and health of communities.

The Good Green Deeds campaign is aimed at behavioural change and seeks to galvanize individuals, the private sector, labour, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), interfaith formations and society at large to clean South Africa. Focus will be on promoting sustainable waste management practices such as recycling.

The Department of Environmental Affairs, working in collaboration with other government departments, hopes the campaign will be the largest and most impactful public environmental awareness campaign the country has seen. – SAnews.gov.za